Toney (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Giants.com's Dan Salomone reports.

Toney appears caught in an unfortunate cycle of practicing off and on throughout the week only to barely play on game day, neither taking the time to recover fully nor progressing sufficiently during practice to fit into the game plan to any meaningful extent. That he improved his snap count share from 12 to 37 percent from Week 1 to Week 2 might be seen as a sign of progress, though that workload increase might have been partially subsidized by Kenny Golladay only playing two snaps in what seemed like something of a message from new coach Brian Daboll in Week 2. For Toney to really feature in the Giants game plan he'll evidently need to turn some sort of corner in practice. How Toney fits into the Giants' game plan against Dallas on Monday is anyone's guess in the meantime.