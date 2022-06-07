Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Toney (knee) will continue to garner a red/non-contact jersey during mandatory minicamp, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason and wasn't able to participate in the team's OTAs. However, the arthroscopic surgery doesn't appear to be significant, and the 2021 first-round pick should be back to 100 percent by training camp. Toney finished his rookie campaign with 39 receptions on 57 targets for 420 yards, but he was sidelined for six of the final seven games of the season due to numerous injuries.