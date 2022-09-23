Toney (hamstring) is listed as a non-participant on the Friday injury report, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Friday report is a projection, with the Giants holding a walkthrough rather than a more physically demanding practice. Between his role uncertainty and injury troubles, Toney won't be a good Week 3 fantasy option even if he ends up playing Monday night against the Cowboys. A downgrade from limited participation Thursday to non-participation Friday isn't ideal either.

