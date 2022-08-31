Toney (leg) is practicing Wednesday and looks healthy, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Toney missed time this offseason after a minor knee surgery, and while he made it back on the field in late July for the early part of training camp, he then missed most of August with a leg injury. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he's hopeful Toney will be ready for the season opener against Tennessee on Sept. 11.

