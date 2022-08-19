Toney (leg) is "moving well" at practice Friday but won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Toney ran routes at full speed Friday and might be healthy enough to play if the Giants had a regular-season game this weekend. He's thus on track for Week 1 at Tennessee, despite being in and out of practice throughout training camp after having minor surgery in the offseason. His recent limitation in practice doesn't appear related to the knee, with reports suggesting it's likely a hamstring or groin injury.