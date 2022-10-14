Toney (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Toney will end up missing his fourth game in a row while he continues to recover from injuries to both of his hamstrings. Considering that Toney didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, he's far from a sure bet to make his return to the lineup Week 7 in Jacksonville.
