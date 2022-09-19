Toney caught two of three targets for zero yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers.

Toney's snap count increased from seven to 26 in his second game of the season, but that didn't result in a better stat line. After rushing twice for 23 yards in the opener, Toney again received two touches in Week 2, both in the first quarter. His first catch resulted in a two-yard loss, and his second was a short toss that gained only two yards. The Giants appear to be avoiding commitment to any predetermined receiver depth chart -- for instance, Kenny Golladay saw just two snaps Sunday after logging 44 in Week 1 -- so it's tough to anticipate how much Toney can be expected to play moving forward. For the time being, it's probably best to avoid Giants receivers entirely in fantasy.