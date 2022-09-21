Toney (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday due to soreness, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Toney continues to nurse a lingering hamstring issue. The second-year pro has managed to play through the issue in each of New York's first two games, though he only played 12 and 37 percent of offensive snaps in those contests, respectively. He will work to get fully healthy ahead of Monday's divisional contest against Dallas.
