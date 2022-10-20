Toney (hamstring) did not practice Thursday and is not expected to play against Jacksonville on Sunday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.

It's not clear whether Toney is making any progress in his recovery, but if he misses Sunday's game it will mark his sixth missed game in a row. The Giants are expected to be without Kenny Golladay in Week 7 as well, which would likely leave the Giants with Darius Slayton, David Sills, Richie James and Wan'Dale Robinson as their top four receivers against Jacksonville.