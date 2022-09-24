Toney (hamstring) is not expected to participate in Saturday's practice according to head coach Brian Daboll, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Toney was a DNP in Friday's practice after participating earlier in the week. The second-year wide receiver has played just 33 offensive snaps through the first two games of the regular season and has compiled 23 total yards across four touches. Given his downward-trending status, fantasy managers may need to prepare for the 2021 first-round pick to miss some time.