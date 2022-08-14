Brian Daboll said Sunday that Toney (hamstring) isn't expected to practice this week, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Toney reportedly suffered the injury during a practice last week and was ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. It appears like the Giants will remain cautious with 2021 first-round pick and keep him sidelined for next Sunday's exhibition game against the Bengals, though the report does note that Toney will have an outside shot at returning to practice before the week is over.