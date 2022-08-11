Toney (hamstring) is not in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The report notes that Toney appeared to tweak his leg or knee in Tuesday's practice, and the wideout thus is on track to miss the Giants' exhibition opener. His next chance to see game action will arrive Sunday, Aug. 21 against the Bengals.
