Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With Toney and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) out again, the Giants have Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, David Sills and Richie James available. All got some playing time last week, with Robinson catching his first pro touchdown and perhaps working toward a larger role as the season progresses.