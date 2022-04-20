Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Toney (shoulder) is not present for the start of voluntary offseason workouts, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Toney, who ended his rookie season dealing with a shoulder injury, isn't yet participating in team activities this offseason. Of course, it's only April, and there's still plenty of time for the 2021 first-round pick to get on-field work before Week 1, but his decision to abstain from early voluntary activities is notable. Perhaps most significant, as Daboll notes, is the fact that Toney has yet to receive a copy of the new offensive playbook.