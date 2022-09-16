Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Toney battled injuries throughout his rookie season, so it's discouraging to see him banged up again early in his sophomore campaign. The 2021 first-round pick is a talented playmaker with the ball in his hands, but Toney touched the ball only twice in Week 1, so he'll be tough to trust until he's given a larger role.