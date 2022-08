Toney (knee) was held out of 11-on-11 drills during Sunday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Per Leonard, Toney has been held out of full-team drills three times over the Giants' first nine training camp practices. While the issue doesn't appear too serious, it's certainly something to monitor heading into the regular season. Toney had an injury-riddled rookie campaign, but there are high hopes for the 2021 first-round pick in Year 2 under new head coach Brian Daboll.