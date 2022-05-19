Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Toney (undisclosed) and teammate Kenny Golladay (undisclosed) are participating in OTAs while wearing red jerseys at practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Toney was limited to 10 appearances as a rookie due to health issues, so while there's not yet any reason to consider his current undisclosed injury serious, it will be worth keeping an eye on his status. While Toney's practice reps remain dialed down, the primary beneficiary of increased opportunities could be rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson, who appears to be competing for a key role in the slot. With Golladay (undisclosed) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) also dealing with injury issues, fourth-year pro Darius Slayton could also see an uptick in work at practice.