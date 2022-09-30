Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The 2021 first-round pick played 35 snaps between Weeks 1 and 2 and now will miss a second straight game. As poorly as things have gone for Toney this season, he should have a significant role in the offense if ever stays healthy for more than a week or two at a time, as the Giants' seemingly crowded WR room has thinned out considerably with Kenny Golladay looking washed up and Sterling Shepard suffering an ACL tear. On top of that, Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) will miss a third straight game, leaving Richie James and David Sills as the probable starters for New York. There's also an opportunity for Golladay and Darius Slayton, both experienced NFL starters, to get involved in the offense again, though neither seems to have made a good impression on coach Brian Daboll (the same could perhaps be said of Toney).