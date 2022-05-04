Bills coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that he looks forward to working with Toney, who was the subject of trade rumors prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL.com's Nick Shook reports.

The Bills did add second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson to an already-deep WR room, but they'll likely need help even if Toney has a big Year 2, considering Darius Slayton is in a contract year and coming off a poor season while Sterling Shepard works his way back from an Achilles tear. Plus, Kenny Golladay missed 11 games for the Lions in 2020 and then managed only 521 yards in 14 games in his first season with the Giants. It's a situation that could allow Toney to emerge as Daniel Jones' favorite receiver, especially after recent reports suggested that the Giants listened to trade offers but never actually shopped the young wideout. The team hopes a new coaching staff along with healthier seasons from Jones/Golladay/Toney will equate to huge improvement on last year's dismal passing offense (31st in yards, 30th in TDs, 19th in INTs, 31st in NY/A). Toney showed up to the voluntary offseason program a few days before the draft, after his absence early on led to some headlines and perhaps fueled the trade rumors.