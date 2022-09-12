Toney rushed twice for 23 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 21-20 Week 1 win over the Titans.

Toney was absent from the injury report after dealing with a leg injury for much of training camp and was expected to function as New York's No. 2 receiver in the season opener, but, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, he received only two snaps in the first half while fellow wideouts Kenny Golladay (18), David Sills (17), Sterling Shepard (17) and Richie James (14) were in on an evenly distributed number of offensive plays. Rookie Wan'Dale Robinson was in the mix as well, getting nine snaps before leaving the contest in the second quarter with a knee injury. Toney didn't get any touches until the fourth quarter, and they were both on the ground, including a 19-yard rush near the start of the period. It's uncertain whether the leg injury had anything to do with Toney's minimal time on the field, but head coach Brian Daboll seemed to suggest otherwise after the win, stating, "We had personnel groups for all our receivers. We'll do that every game. Maybe it's more, maybe it's less. [Toney] is in plenty of 'em. Obviously we didn't get to some of 'em. I thought the plays he was in on he did a good job," according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.