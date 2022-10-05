Toney (hamstring) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Toney's hamstring injury has forced him to miss two straight games, but the Giants will hope to have him back on the field Sunday versus the Packers in London. The 2021 first-round pick's season-high snap share was just 37 percent Week 2, but he could be in line for added opportunities when back on the field. Sterling Shepard (knee) is out with an ACL tear, Kenny Golladay (knee) is likely to miss time with an MCL sprain and has been a non-factor when healthy, and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) hasn't played since Week 1.