Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Toney (leg) is questionable for Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Daboll said a final decision on playing time will be made Saturday. Toney has been in and out of practice throughout the preseason due to leg injuries, and he underwent knee surgery earlier this offseason, so the Giants may opt to take a cautious approach to his health and prioritize the regular season.