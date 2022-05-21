Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been participating in OTAs for good reason. While the arthroscopic surgery appears to be insignificant, Toney is not expected to participate in any offseason OTAs altogether. Rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson will likely be the biggest beneficiary in Toney's absence, but expect the Florida product to be ready to play once training camp roles around.