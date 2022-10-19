Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to Kenny Golladay (knee), which clouds the duo's availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If neither are able to return to action this weekend, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, David Sills and Richie James would once again be in line to handle the Giants' wideout duties in Week 7.
