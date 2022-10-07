Toney (hamstring) will not travel with the team for Sunday's game in London against the Packers and has been ruled out, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Toney was downgraded from a limited practice Wednesday to no activity Thursday, so this news doesn't come as a big surprise. As a result, Toney will have to wait to potentially make his season debut until a Week 6 matchup against the Ravens. Kenny Golladay (knee) was also ruled out, leaving David Sills, Richie James (ankle) and potentially Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) as the Giants' receiving corps against the Packers.