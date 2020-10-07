Smith caught his only target for a 10-yard gain during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Rams.

Smith has seen an average of 25 offensive snaps and two targets per game through the first quarter of the Giants' regular-season slate, but he is yet to register more than 17 receiving yards in a contest and remains without a touchdown on the year. He's the No. 2 pass-catching tight end in an offense that has only mustered 47 points all season, and a measly 18 points the past two weeks. New York Week 5 opponent, Dallas, has struggled to stop anybody this season, including tight ends. The Cowboys rank among the NFL's 10 worst teams in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (257) allowed to the position.