Giants' Kaden Smith: Catches two TDs in OT win
Smith caught six of eight targets for 35 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-35 win over the Redskins.
Smith averaged just 5.8 yards per catch, but he did significant damage with his touches. The rookie scored a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter before winning the game with a three-yard score in overtime. Smith has come on in the latter stages of the season and is now averaging 38 receiving yards per game with two touchdowns over the last four contests. He'll look to finish strong next Sunday against the Eagles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.