Smith caught six of eight targets for 35 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-35 win over the Redskins.

Smith averaged just 5.8 yards per catch, but he did significant damage with his touches. The rookie scored a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter before winning the game with a three-yard score in overtime. Smith has come on in the latter stages of the season and is now averaging 38 receiving yards per game with two touchdowns over the last four contests. He'll look to finish strong next Sunday against the Eagles.