Smith (concussion) isn't listed on the injury report heading into Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Smith has been cleared for action following back-to-back full practices Thursday and Friday. The Eagles have struggled to defend tight ends this season, but Smith's unlikely to get many opportunities to capitalize on this favorable matchup as the backup to Evan Engram.
