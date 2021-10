Smith (knee) has cleared the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

As expected, Smith will once again play through the knee injury that he has dealt with all season. The 24-year-old is firmly supplanted behind Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph on the depth chart and has played a minimal role for the Giants offense this year, catching three passes for 33 yards across six games.