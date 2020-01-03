Play

Smith filled in for an injured Evan Engram down the stretch and performed surprisingly well for a rookie with 30 catches and three touchdowns in the team's final six games.

Engram should be healthy to start the year, but it's hard to ignore how reliable Smith was as a sixth-round rookie, and Engram has hardly been a paragon of health. Don't be surprised if Smith continues to carve out a role in his second year.

More News

