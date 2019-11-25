Giants' Kaden Smith: First career TD
Smith hauled in five of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.
Smith tied with Sterling Shepard for the team lead in receptions, and both receivers were used mainly on short passes, as Shepard totaled just 15 yards. The 22-yeard old tight end was fortunate enough to catch a three-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, though, marking the rookie's first score of his career. Smith's usage should last as long as Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) are out of the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...