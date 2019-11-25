Smith hauled in five of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Smith tied with Sterling Shepard for the team lead in receptions, and both receivers were used mainly on short passes, as Shepard totaled just 15 yards. The 22-yeard old tight end was fortunate enough to catch a three-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, though, marking the rookie's first score of his career. Smith's usage should last as long as Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) are out of the lineup.