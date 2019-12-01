Giants' Kaden Smith: Gains 70 yards in loss
Smith caught six of eight passes for 70 yards during Sunday's 31-13 loss to Green Bay.
Getting the start in place of the injured Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion), Smith tallied some impressive yardage, though almost have of it came on a 32-yard garbage-time shot down the field late in the fourth quarter. Combined with his touchdown against Chicago in Week 12, the rookie tight end has been a bright spot in what has been a rough season for the Giants. Even if he doesn't get the start Monday against a struggling Philly team, expect the Giants to try to find ways to keep Smith involved.
