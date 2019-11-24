Smith will enter the starting lineup for Evan Engram (foot) for Sunday's game in Chicago, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Sans Engram and Rhett Ellison (concussion) in Week 12, the Giants will be forced to roll with Smith and veteran Scott Simonson at tight end. A 2019 sixth-round pick of the 49ers, Smith received the first target of his career in the Giants' last game Nov. 10 versus the Jets, hauling it in for a one-yard grab. It remains to be seen what he can do with a larger snap share.