Smith (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Browns, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

A knee issue held the Stanford product to limited participation in practice Thursday and Friday, and he carried a questionable designation heading into the weekend. Now confirmed active for his 13 appearance of 2020, Smith has a chance to build on a stat line of 16 receptions and 96 yards. Position mate Evan Engram has enjoyed the bulk of the passing-game work with 50 catches for 526 yards and one receiving TD.