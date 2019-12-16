Smith hauled in all three of his targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Smith once again served as New York's top tight end with Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both sidelined. As long as the Giants' top options are unable to go, Smith will continue to handle the bulk of pass catching work while Scott Simonson works in as a blocking specialist.