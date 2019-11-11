Smith caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.

Smith -- who was picked in the sixth round by the 49ers in April's NFL Draft -- was afforded 41 of a possible 72 offensive snaps (57 percent) since Evan Engram (foot) was inactive and Rhett Ellison suffered a concussion during the contest. Engram and Ellison will both have the upcoming bye to get ready for Week 12's matchup against the Bears, otherwise, Smith could make his first career start.