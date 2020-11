Smith (illness) likely will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before this Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Smith tested positive for the virus Nov. 20, so he's eligible to come off the reserve list Monday. As long as he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols, he's expected to return to team activities Wednesday. Smith has posted 14 receptions for 87 yards over 10 games this season while averaging 31.0 snaps per contest.