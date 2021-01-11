site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Kaden Smith: Minor role
RotoWire Staff
Jan 11, 2021
Smith caught only 18 passes in 15 games last season.
He was stuck behind Evan Engram who stayed healthy for the first time in his career. Engram, despite his many disastrous gaffes, is still under contract for 2021, so Smith is likely looking at a backup role again.
