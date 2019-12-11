Smith caught two of five targets for nine yards during Monday's 23-17 loss to Philadelphia.

Smith got the start again Monday with Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both still on the shelf. Getting his first bit of game action with Eli Manning, Smith fell off from his warming pace as he had caught 11 passes in his two games entering Monday. Returning to that sort of production against Miami's so-so pass defense is probably a long shot. Fellow rookie Daniel Jones (ankle) remains uncertain to play while Engram figures to have a decent shot to return after surprising some by being held out of Monday's contest.