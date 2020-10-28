Smith was not targeted on any of his 36 offensive snaps during Thursday's 22-21 loss to Philadelphia.

Smith's snap total was his highest of 2020 thus far, though his passing game involvement remains minimal. The second-year tight end has run a route on 79.3 percent of his passing-down plays, but he has just 10 total catches for 61 yards with no touchdowns. New York ranks 30th with 0.7 passing TDs per game this season, capping Smith's fantasy upside heading into a Week 8 Monday night matchup against Tampa Bay.