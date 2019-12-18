Giants' Kaden Smith: Opportunity arises with Engram out
Smith should maintain an expanded role on offense over the Giants' final two games after the team placed Evan Engram (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Matt Lombardo of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Smith had already served as the Giants' top tight end for four straight contests while Engram and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were both sidelined, hauling in 16 of 22 targets for 134 yards and one touchdown across that stretch. While Engram is now out of the picture for the remainder of 2019, Smith's role could be threatened to some degree by the potential return of Ellison, who was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Ellison has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol, but he may be able to do so before Sunday's game against Washington arrives. Even if Ellison plays, Smith should still retain a decent-sized role, though he may struggle to replicate the 90-plus-percent offensive snap shares he's handled in each of the past four weeks.
