Smith is set to continue playing an expanded role in New York's tight end corps with Evan Engram (foot) on IR, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

Smith has served as the Giants' top tight end for four straight contests with Engram and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both sidelined, hauling in 16 of 22 targets for 134 yards and one touchdown across that stretch. It remains to be seen whether Ellison, who was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but has yet to clear the concussion protocol, will retake the field against Washington on Sunday.