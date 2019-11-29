Smith is in line to start Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Smith caught five of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in last week's 19-14 loss to the Bears, playing 98 percent of snaps with both Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) inactive. Engram and Ellison have been ruled out for another game, likely leaving Smith in an every-down role for a second time in as many weeks. With Golden Tate (concussion) also unavailable, it won't come as any surprise if Smith matches his target total from Week 12. That said, the Sunday weather forecast for East Rutherford doesn't look especially promising for passing/receiving production, as the game could be impacted by a mixture of snow, rain and wind.