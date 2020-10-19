Smith caught all three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over Washington.
Smith's numbers don't jump off the page, but the second-year tight end continues to enjoy consistent playing time, as he logged 23 of 48 offensive snaps (48 percent) and tied Evan Engram in targets Week 6. The Stanford product posted a 30-267-3 line with Engram out over the final six games in 2019, but as long as Engram's manning the top spot on the depth chart, Smith's fantasy value will remain negligible.
