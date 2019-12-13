Smith is expected to start at tight end and handle a heavy snap count while Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Benton of USA Today reports.

For the second straight week, Engram expressed confidence in his ability to play, but the Giants ultimately weren't willing to give him the green light. With Engram and Ellison headed to the inactive list again, Smith is the next man up on the depth chart, while fourth-stringer Scott Simonson operates as a blocking specialist. Smith has played more than 90 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps in each of the past three weeks, delivering 13 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets.