Giants' Kaden Smith: Should stick as starter in Week 15
Smith is expected to start at tight end and handle a heavy snap count while Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Benton of USA Today reports.
For the second straight week, Engram expressed confidence in his ability to play, but the Giants ultimately weren't willing to give him the green light. With Engram and Ellison headed to the inactive list again, Smith is the next man up on the depth chart, while fourth-stringer Scott Simonson operates as a blocking specialist. Smith has played more than 90 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps in each of the past three weeks, delivering 13 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.