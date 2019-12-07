Smith will slot in as the starting tight end against the Eagles on Monday after Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were both ruled out, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Smith benefited in garbage time against a porous Packers defense, tallying most of his 70 receiving yards with the Giants trailing by multiple scores last week. Still, it was a positive performance for the rookie tight end, who'll get an opportunity to take advantage of inconsistent Eagles secondary which just allowed Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki to post a 5-79-1 line last Sunday, although he may be limited by new starting quarterback Eli Manning, who will be taking over for the injured Daniel Jones (ankle).