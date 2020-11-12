Smith (concussion) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Smith was diagnosed with a concussion following Sunday's game against Washington, but, it's unclear if Smith was officially cleared from the league's concussion protocol. If the tight end is able to gain clearance in time for Sunday's game against the Eagles, he'll assume his usual back up role behind starter Evan Engram.
More News
-
Giants' Kaden Smith: Forced to exit with head injury•
-
Giants' Kaden Smith: No catches in TNF loss•
-
Giants' Kaden Smith: Reels in three passes•
-
Giants' Kaden Smith: Another one-catch showing Week 5•
-
Giants' Kaden Smith: Catches lone Week 4 target•
-
Giants' Kaden Smith: Minimal involvement Week 2•