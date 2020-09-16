Smith hauled in both of his targets for 17 receiving yards during Monday's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

The second-year tight end out of Stanford actually enjoyed more fantasy production in the opener than did Evan Engram, who only came down with two of seven targets for nine yards. Engram is expected to be featured as the clear No. 1 receiving tight end throughout 2020, but Smith has produced himself when granted the opportunity. Across seven career starts, his most recent of which came Monday night against Pittsburgh, Smith has averaged 4.6 catches and 40.6 receiving yards per game. Week 2 presents a matchup against a Bears defense that surrendered five catches, 56 yards and a touchdown to Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson on Sunday.