Smith corralled both of his targets for 12 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against Philadelphia.

The 2019 sixth-round draft choice had been forced to exit last Sunday's matchup against Washington because of a concussion, though he was able to return to full practice participation by Thursday. Smith has appeared in all 10 games for the Giants this season, totaling 14 receptions for 87 yards with no touchdowns. New York heads into its Week 11 bye before returning to action Nov. 29 to face a Bengals defense that has surrendered the third-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends on the year (583).