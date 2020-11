Smith (illness) will not be available against the Bengals on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20, and it looks like he won't be eligible to return for the Giants until Week 13 at the earliest. That leaves Evan Engram and Levine Toilolo as New York's only available tight ends, though any of Nate Wieting, Rysen John or Nakia Griffin-Stewart could come off the practice squad.